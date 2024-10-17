Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

Just a couple weeks ago, Wisconsin was sitting at 2-2, with two lackluster wins over lower-level teams, and two blowout losses, by 32 and 17 points, to Alabama and USC, respectively.

The Badgers looked as soft as brie and observers were wondering what was wrong in Luke Fickell's second year. The fact that they lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Duke against Bama only added to the general gloom.

Then, Wisconsin was suddenly as sharp as aged cheddar. The Badgers hammered Purdue and Rutgers in back-to-back games to the tune of 94-13. Yes, the quality of competition took a dip, but Wisconsin hung 52 on the listless Boilers and beat by five touchdowns a Scarlet Knights team that had topped Washington.

What is responsible for the turnaround? We talked to Seamus Rohrer of BadgerBlitz.com to get the inside scoop on the surging Badgers.

