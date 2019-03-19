Will the last basketball player leaving Evanston please turn off the lights? On Tuesday, for the third time in five days, a Wildcat announced that he was leaving Northwestern as a graduate transfer. For those keeping score at home – and that’s getting harder and harder – Aaron Falzon went first last Friday, Jordan Ash followed him out the door on Monday, and Barret Benson is the latest to leave, announcing his decision on Tuesday. The ironic thing is that all three players’ tweets looked remarkably similar, with a photo montage on the left and the message, in the same all-caps font, on the right. It’s like the basketball program has an official transfer Twitter template. Leaving the program? Here, use this to tweet it out.

The truth is, Falzon’s and Ash’s decisions to leave weren’t surprising. Benson’s, however, qualifies as a shocker. He was expected to be a starter this season, and his decision, one source told WildcatReport, stunned even head coach Chris Collins. All three players will have their Northwestern degrees by the end of the semester and will be play their final year of eligibility at another school. Falzon and Ash will get their degrees after four years; Benson, who worked as hard off the court as he did on it, will graduate in three. Falzon and Ash were honored on senior day, before Northwestern’s final home game against Purdue on March 10, so fans figured they were on their way out. They also had very similar experiences over the last couple years, spending a lot of time on the bench with injuries. Falzon, limited by an ankle injury, played in 17 games this season; Ash, with a balky knee, played in just 10 and was declared out for the year in January. In fact, the two were in the lineup together for just one game: the Wildcats’ 88-46 demolition of Chicago State on Dec. 17. Neither player figured to get many minutes next season as Collins has little choice but to rebuild what will be a decimated roster. He’ll opt to play and develop younger players rather than give precious minutes to fifth-year seniors on their way out. Benson’s exodus is another story. After all, Benson was going to step into the starting center role now that program stalwart Dererk Pardon is graduating. After three years as Pardon’s backup, he was finally going to get big minutes. And now he’s leaving? Plus, this is Benson, after all, the happy-go-lucky, clown prince of Northwestern basketball who appeared to be the ultimate team player over the last three years and a guy that bled purple. Every time the camera caught the Sideshow Bob-coiffed Benson on the bench, he was usually clapping, cheering and high-fiving every teammate in sight. Another source said that, for all three players, the idea of being a featured player at a lower level was appealing. That makes sense for Falzon and Ash, but not as much for Benson. Facing a rebuilding year in their final season also played a role, one observer speculated. Next year already seemed like it was going to be a trying one for the Wildcats. Now, it looks like it could harken back to the Dark Ages. And while the short-term view is ugly, the bigger picture may be even more concerning because Collins is racking up transfers at an alarming rate. Six of the 11 players that Collins recruited to Northwestern in his first three classes have left the program before exhausting their four years of eligibility. Losing more than half of your players in a three-year cycle simply isn’t sustainable for any college program – outside of maybe Duke and Kentucky. But Northwestern, unlike those blue bloods, aren’t losing players to the NBA. Take a look at attrition rate from the 2014-16 classes.

Mass Exodus Class Players who played 4 years Players who transferred 2014 Vic Law Scottie Lindsey Bryant McIntosh Gavin Skelly Johnnie Vassar (after one year) 2015 Dererk Pardon Jordan Ash (grad transfer) Aaron Falzon (grad transfer) 2016 None Isiah Brown (two years) Rapolas Ivanauskas (two years) Barret Benson (three years)