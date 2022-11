EVANSTON-Robbie Beran scored a career-high 20 points to help lead the Northwestern men's basketball team to an 85-54 season opening win over Chicago State at home on Monday night.

Beran went 10-for-11 from the free throw line, grabbed seven rebounds and became the first Wildcat to score 20 or more points in a season opener since Ryan Taylor (20) in 2018 against New Orleans.

The Wildcats (1-0) won their 14th season opener in the last 15 seasons.

Chase Audige helped out with 13 points, a career-high nine assists and two steals and Ty Berry chipped in with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Boo Buie added 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.