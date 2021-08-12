Bergin looks to expand role and usher in 'The Firm 2.0'
Chris Bergin has occupied many roles for Northwestern football: walk-on, special teamer and starting linebacker. This season, his role will be expanded yet again as one of the key returners from an elite 2020 Northwestern defense.
In a year where the Wildcats will be counting on newcomers to fill in the holes left in the Irish Law Firm by the departures of Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher, Bergin’s experience will be crucial as he returns for his fifth season as one of the clear leaders of this defense.
Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has appreciated Bergin’s progression from when he first arrived in Evanston.
“Seems like Chris has been here for like 50 years right now,” Fitzgerald joked. “He has been through a lot – former walk-on that earned a scholarship, earned a role, you could argue [he is in] a small group of guys, of maybe the best special teams players in the Big Ten. And then, to see the way that he's played linebacker the last few years has been spectacular.”
Bergin’s play last year was worthy of Fitzgerald’s praise. He was the team’s third- and the Big Ten’s fourth-leading tackler, with 78 stops. Those numbers helped put Bergin on the Butkus Award Watchlist, a 51-player list of who’s who of linebackers nationwide.
Fitzgerald joked about the list before crediting Bergin’s hard work.
“Yeah, it’s great,” Fitzgerald said. “I think they’re giving away those things like Skittles now…
“[But] he’s earned it. He’s earned it on the field, and the credit goes to him. He’s got a pretty good coach in Tim McGarigle, and to see the job that Tim’s done with him. Chris is just relentless in his work ethic, and it’s paid off.”
Bergin sees himself and the defense maintaining and even improving on their play from last year. He started our interview with a quick grin and prediction.
“The return of The Firm,” Bergin said. “The Firm 2.0”
This year, he will have to move from associate to lead prosecutor as the only returning linebacker who registered double-digit tackles in the 2020 season.
“It's a different experience, to say the least,” Bergin said about his more prominent role. “Paddy and Blake were two of my best friends on and off the field, and that type of trust and relationship, it wasn't built overnight. And it's been a great experience, this offseason, getting a chance to kind of form that similar relationship with other guys, and getting to learn and grow with them.”
Bergin made it clear that he has not been resting on last year’s laurels. He is letting his wealth of snaps fuel his rise to the next level.
“With time and experience, the game kind of starts to slow down a little bit, which is something that comes with just reps and reps and reps and reps, and then just a few more reps,” Bergin said. “So it's something that just kind of comes with the territory of being the older guy in the room and being able to take a lot of at-bats. The game is becoming more chess, not checkers.”
The Wildcats will need that cerebral element from Bergin as they transition from long-time defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz to Jim O’Neil this season. Even though the team lost a true master in Hankwitz, Bergin has faith the team can keep its form due to the new edge O’Neil brings, and the talent brought in by Fitzgerald and his staff.
“That comes down to just a testament to how great a job Coach Fitzgerald has done in the recruiting, and getting guys that fit our program and fit our scheme,” Bergin said. “[They] have made it so that we haven't lost a beat in our defense, and Coach Hank, the best coach I've ever had, we miss him dearly.
“But Coach O'Neil has come in and done an unbelievable job showing us new stuff and just modernizing our defense. I don't think we're going to lose a step, and I think it's going to be something a lot of people will be surprised to see come [the season opener against Michigan State].”
When Bergin is asked about examples of the new defensive elements, his grin returned. This time, it was almost mischievous.
“You have to wait and see on that one,” Bergin said.
Bergin has a consistent ability to hit hard and hit often while still playing the pass. Last year marked his third straight season with 50 or more tackles, and he tied for third on the team in passes defended, with four.
While the 2020 squad that finished fifth in the nation in scoring defense casts a long shadow, Bergin is confident in the veterans that are returning to maintain that level of play while incorporating new elements.
“It's a collective process as a group,” Bergin said. “And between Samdup Miller, Joe Spivak, we have some older transfers. [Brandon Joseph] I would call a vet now. Cam Mitchell, A.J [Hampton], the older guys. I think it's a group job to bring everyone along with this.”
Northwestern’s defense has a lot of unknowns heading into the Sept. 3 opener against Michigan State at Ryan Field. But one thing is certain: Bergin will be making himself known at linebacker.