Bergin looks to expand role and usher in 'The Firm 2.0'

Chris Bergin has occupied many roles for Northwestern football: walk-on, special teamer and starting linebacker. This season, his role will be expanded yet again as one of the key returners from an elite 2020 Northwestern defense.

In a year where the Wildcats will be counting on newcomers to fill in the holes left in the Irish Law Firm by the departures of Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher, Bergin’s experience will be crucial as he returns for his fifth season as one of the clear leaders of this defense.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has appreciated Bergin’s progression from when he first arrived in Evanston.

“Seems like Chris has been here for like 50 years right now,” Fitzgerald joked. “He has been through a lot – former walk-on that earned a scholarship, earned a role, you could argue [he is in] a small group of guys, of maybe the best special teams players in the Big Ten. And then, to see the way that he's played linebacker the last few years has been spectacular.”

Bergin’s play last year was worthy of Fitzgerald’s praise. He was the team’s third- and the Big Ten’s fourth-leading tackler, with 78 stops. Those numbers helped put Bergin on the Butkus Award Watchlist, a 51-player list of who’s who of linebackers nationwide.

Fitzgerald joked about the list before crediting Bergin’s hard work.

“Yeah, it’s great,” Fitzgerald said. “I think they’re giving away those things like Skittles now…

“[But] he’s earned it. He’s earned it on the field, and the credit goes to him. He’s got a pretty good coach in Tim McGarigle, and to see the job that Tim’s done with him. Chris is just relentless in his work ethic, and it’s paid off.”

Bergin sees himself and the defense maintaining and even improving on their play from last year. He started our interview with a quick grin and prediction.

“The return of The Firm,” Bergin said. “The Firm 2.0”

This year, he will have to move from associate to lead prosecutor as the only returning linebacker who registered double-digit tackles in the 2020 season.

“It's a different experience, to say the least,” Bergin said about his more prominent role. “Paddy and Blake were two of my best friends on and off the field, and that type of trust and relationship, it wasn't built overnight. And it's been a great experience, this offseason, getting a chance to kind of form that similar relationship with other guys, and getting to learn and grow with them.”

Bergin made it clear that he has not been resting on last year’s laurels. He is letting his wealth of snaps fuel his rise to the next level.



