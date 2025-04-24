Northwestern offer ranks 'pretty high' for versatile 2027 TE Korz Loken

Northwestern entered the arms race for versatile 2027 tight end Korz Loken on April 19, hosting the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder from Iola (Wisc.) Scandinavia for a spring practice and extending him an offer.

"I got to talk with [head] coach [David] Braun," Loken said. "Really genuine guy... It was a great feeling [to be offered] at such a prestigious university where I can play sports and also have an awesome academic aspect."

