Northwestern visit nets 'special' offer for three-star TE Adam Gehm

Three-star 2026 tight end Adam Gehm was one of several prospects who were invited to watch Northwestern's final spring practice on Saturday at Martin Stadium. But he didn't expect to walk away with a scholarship offer.

Gehm made the roughly 500-mile trip from Harmony, Pa., to Evanston, Ill., and it paid off by netting his 19th scholarship offer, and one he called "even more special" because of what Northwestern offers above and beyond the usual.

"Northwestern has a lot to offer and meets a lot of my criteria for what I want in a school," he said.

