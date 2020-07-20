WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Bates is Northwestern's top wide receiver

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995 revitalized the program. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player during that span at each position.

D'Wayne Bates left a lot of defensive backs in the dust during his career at Northwestern. He did the same to the other Wildcat wideouts in this contest.

Bates ran away with the vote for the best Northwestern wide receiver over the last 25 years. He received 85.7% of the ballots to win in a landslide over two other all-time NU greats.

Austin Carr, the former walkon who became a star, came in a distant second with just 8.8% of the votes, while slot man extraordinaire Jeremy Ebert finished third with 4.4%. There was just one vote for a write-in candidate.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who saw Bates play for Northwestern from 1995-98. He had it all: the speed, the size, the hands, the jumping ability. That's why his name is all over Northwestern's all-time record book.

Bates owns the big three career marks for catches (210), yards (3,370), touchdowns (26) at Northwestern. His yardage mark is almost 900 yards -- about a full season's worth -- more than second-second-place Richard Buchanan.

And he set those records despite playing just three years. Bates broke his fibula in the 1997 opener against Oklahoma and didn't play again that season.