@WildcatReport

Matt Nicholson had a pretty good idea that he'd wind up a Wildcat back in August, when he took an official visit to Northwestern. But the three-star 2020 big man wanted to visit one more time to "make sure I had the same felling and everything."

So the 6-foot-11 center from Clarkston (Mich.) returned to Northwestern on Saturday, when he met with coaches and went to the Wildcats' football game against Michigan State. Nicholson said he got that same feeling again, so he decided to pull the trigger and commit to Northwestern.

"I kinda knew going into (the visit) that I liked it and I could see myself there after my first visit," he said via text message. "(I) went back to the football game/visit and it just felt like it was the right fit, so I said why wait when you can do it now?"

And that's exactly what he did to become the first member of head coach Chris Collins' 2020 recruiting class. The No. 39 center in the nation, Nicholson chose the Wildcats over offers from Creighton, Xavier and seven other smaller programs.

Nicholson said that what stands out the most about Northwestern to him is how tight the players and coaches are.

"(It's the) relationship of the coaches and players that makes it feel like a family and is welcoming," he said, "along with the vision Coach Collins has for me and the team."