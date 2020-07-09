WildcatReport - Big Ten moves to conference-only plan, other leagues may follow

The Big Ten on Thursday became the first Power Five conference to announce its intention to play a conference-only schedule for this upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the conference said in a statement.

“To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

“This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”

According to reports, other conferences might follow suit and work on a conference-only schedule, if the season is played at all. The Pac-12 is planning to announce something similar to the Big Ten, The Athletic and other sites are reporting and David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch is reporting that ACC commissioner John Swofford said if the ACC moves to a conference-only schedule that Notre Dame would be included.

It’s certainly not out of the question that the two other Power Five conferences - the Big 12 and the SEC - adopt that model as well. According to CBS Sports, Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said the SEC could have a scheduling decision made by the end of this month.