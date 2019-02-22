Big-time 2021 QB planning Northwestern visit
Highlands Ranch (Colo.) quarterback Jake Rubley is one of the top passers in the class of 2021. There's no doubt about that.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising junior already holds Power Five conference offers from Colorado, Iowa, Northwestern, South Carolina, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news