On the surface, a player like Collin Sadler seems like a longshot for a school like Northwestern.

The unranked tackle is one of the most sought-after national recruits in the 2022 class. He hails from Greenville (S.C.) and already holds 26 offers, including one from in-state powerhouse Clemson, as well as Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame.

The odds are stacked against the Wildcats pulling a kid with an offer list like that out of a state like South Carolina.

But Sadler is a different breed. He's an outstanding student who values Northwestern's combination of elite academics and athletics, and one who thinks relationships are more important than brand names in recruiting.

Those things, plus his bond with offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, are why Sadler says his interest is "very high" in the Wildcats.