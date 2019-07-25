News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 08:41:20 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Boston teammates set to visit Northwestern

Zydl8aenamizcq78kbqq
Drew Kendall (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Illinois. Ohio. Texas. Don't look now, but Massachusetts is quickly becoming a recruiting hotspot for Northwestern.

With four Bay State products already on the 2019 roster, the Wildcats will host two Bostonians on Friday. Four-star offensive lineman Drew Kendall and three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, 2021 high school teammates at Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, will take their first visit to Evanston together.

We talked to their coach to get the inside story on each of them.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}