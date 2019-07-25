@WildcatReport

Illinois. Ohio. Texas. Don't look now, but Massachusetts is quickly becoming a recruiting hotspot for Northwestern.

With four Bay State products already on the 2019 roster, the Wildcats will host two Bostonians on Friday. Four-star offensive lineman Drew Kendall and three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, 2021 high school teammates at Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, will take their first visit to Evanston together.

We talked to their coach to get the inside story on each of them.