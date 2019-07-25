@WildcatReport

2021 Boston teammates set to visit Northwestern
Illinois. Ohio. Texas. Don't look now, but Massachusetts is quickly becoming a recruiting hotspot for Northwestern.
With four Bay State products already on the 2019 roster, the Wildcats will host two Bostonians on Friday. Four-star offensive lineman Drew Kendall and three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, 2021 high school teammates at Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, will take their first visit to Evanston together.
We talked to their coach to get the inside story on each of them.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news