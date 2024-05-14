Braden Blueitt breaks down his commitment decision
Wide receiver Braden Blueitt caught head coach David Braun off guard with a commitment on the last day of his official visit.
"I had a meeting with him on Sunday morning and that's when I pulled the trigger," said Blueitt, who is tied for the highest-ranked commit of Braun's tenure thus far. "I've talked to other schools, visited other places but the entire time, Northwestern has been my favorite.
"Whenever I was there and talking to Coach Braun, the players, I really thought I saw a place for myself there."
Blueitt is the first wide receiver to announce his commitment to Northwestern for 2025, and the second recruit to commit on Tuesday, joining three-star CB Marquet Dorsey Jr.
Both have a 5.7 Rivals Rating, the highest mark for a three-star prospect.
Go behind the scenes of Blueitt's decision in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news