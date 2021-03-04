WildcatReport - Brandon Joseph looks to raise the bar in new era for Sky Team

Before Northwestern kicked off the 2020 season, the main question hanging over the Wildcats' secondary was who would replace Travis Whillock. After three games, the question became a much more fun one to think about: is Brandon Joseph the best safety in America?

He certainly thinks was the best safety in college football and also believes he was snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award, awarded annually to the nation's best DB.

"The Thorpe was something that was on my mind last year, but really we had bigger goals," Joseph said at Thursday's spring practice press conference. "We had goals to make it to the Big Ten Championship, and we had goals to win the Big Ten Championship. Last year is in the past now, so all I can do is go and try and win it this year. And that is my goal, to go and get that thing."

Joseph had a strong case for the award in 2020. His six interceptions were tied for most in the nation and he was arguably the best player on arguably the best defense in the country.

Last season, as a redshirt freshman, Joseph talked often about relying on the veterans around him and just going out there and playing football like he has his whole life.

But this year, eight key contributors from the Cats' 2020 unit are no longer with the team. That means that players like Joseph will have to be more of a leader.

"My role is changing," Joseph said. "Last year, I had all the experience in the world around me, and I'm losing a lot of that this year. I'm realizing that I'm going to need to step into that leadership position. I'm going to use everything I learned from them boys last year.

"I had Greg Newsome, JR Pace, Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher; I had probably the best defensive players in the nation surrounding me. So I'm going take everything that they taught me and try to use it in the leadership (role) that I want to have this year."

The losses of Newsome at cornerback and Pace at safety will hurt the "Sky Team", the back end of new defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil's defense. Pace was a wily veteran leader in his fourth year of getting major playing time, and he helped guide Joseph through his first season as a starter along side him. Some lucky NFL team is going to make Newsome, a first-team All-Big Ten performer, a multi-millionaire on April 29th.



