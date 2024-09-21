Braun makes puzzling decision to kick FG in loss at Washington

SEATTLE-Northwestern got buried by Washington, 24-5, on Saturday at Husky Stadium in a final score that doesn’t capture how thoroughly one-sided the game was.

Yet the focus of much of the post-game press conference was on a fourth-down call early in the fourth quarter, when head coach David Braun made a decision to kick a field goal that had people scratching their heads in the stands and in the press box.

Despite getting dominated by Washington to that point, Northwestern somehow had the ball at the Washington 1-yard line with a chance to make it a one-score game early in the third quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense had generated just 63 yards in the first half. Yet here they were, trailing 17-2 and facing a fourth-and-goal on the doorstep of the goal line with a golden opportunity to take a big chunk out of that lead.

But instead of going for a touchdown, Braun surprised everyone by trotting Jack Olsen out there to kick an 18-yard field to make the score 17-5. It was a stunning move that defied the aggressiveness he had shown in similar situations throughout his year and a half as the Wildcats’ head coach.

Braun’s answer in the post-game was a convoluted attempt at head-coach logic that didn’t make a lot of sense.

“You know, at some point, if we remained down 15, we were going to have to go for two as early as it was in the game,” he said. “Still significant time in the third quarter, thought that getting it down to 12 would allow us to, instead of chasing a tie, go get two touchdowns and go win the football game.”

Getting the lead to 12 doesn’t do much for you in that spot because it would still be a two-score game. And scoring two more touchdowns seemed like a pipe dream for an offense that would gain just nine more yards the rest of the game.

The fact that the Wildcats had the ball deep in Washington territory was a miracle in itself for an offense whose seven first-half possessions had resulted in six punts and an interception.

Xander Mueller had recovered Will Rogers III’s fumbled snap at the Washington 33 to give the Wildcats the ball on a short field. Then the offense managed to piece together enough of a drive to get them on the doorstep of a crucial touchdown.

AJ Henning ran for nine yards, Jack Lausch for five. Joseph Himon II cut back and scampered 15 yards to the four. From there, a Lausch shovel pass to Thomas Gordon got it down to the 2, but consecutive runs into the teeth of the Husky defense had netted just one yard.