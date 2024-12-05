Braun, Northwestern trying to keep pace with rapid changes

National Signing Day is supposed to be a day of optimism in college football. Every program in the country signs a new group of players and looks toward a future when they will appear on the field for their team.

But at Northwestern, and countless other programs across the country, the cold reality of the transfer portal darkened what would normally be a bright day.

The Wildcats welcomed 20 new signees on Wednesday, announcing them each with social media posts. Yet on the same day, three multi-year starters announced their intention to transfer. Think about it: the program holds the door open for their future freshmen to come in, and a trio of seasoned veterans slip out the back door.

It’s a vicious circle, and one made all the more troublesome by the fact that two players who announced their intentions to leave — guard Josh Thompson and safety Devin Turner – received All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades just the day before. Then, later in the day came a report that two-year starting cornerback Theran Johnson, a second-team All-Big Ten pick and the Wildcats’ best cover corner, was also entering the portal.

Head coach David Braun not only has to accept this new reality, but embrace it. Both Thompson and Turner got their degrees; all of them contributed to the program for three or four years. They gave their hearts and souls to Northwestern football for both Braun and previous head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Braun tips his cap to them, even if he didn’t mention them by name.

“You know, anyone that decides to leave our program, [I] wish them nothing but the best,” he said during his signing day press conference, which is supposed to be about the 20 new Wildcats but became more about other issues within the sport. “But the thing that I've completely embraced, you know, in this landscape is, I'm not going to put any energy into being concerned about those that leave. I'm going to put all my effort and energy into the young men that that that want to be here, that understand the value of being here.”

That’s true. While some fans may view a player leaving a program as something akin to treason, many within the football industry now look at them more like you or I would view an employee leaving your company for another. A colleague switching jobs is generally not something held against a person.

The same goes for football players. Teammates and coaches may be saddened by their departure, but they generally don’t take it personally. The player is doing what’s best for himself, and no one blames them for that.

But my question for Braun was whether the departures of starters like Thompson, Turner or Johnson, or even of long snapper Will Halkyard the day before, damage a school like Northwestern more than most other programs. Braun likes to say over and over that Northwestern is a development program. So they develop players who eventually earn All-Big Ten recognition, only to lose them to another program that can reap the benefits of their work.

It has to be frustrating. Does Northwestern have a more difficult time absorbing losses like those?

“Yeah, that's a good question,” said Braun. “I mean, the whole thing is flipped on its head and we're trying to figure it out.”