Braun rallies Northwestern to face Maryland on short rest

EVANSTON-Despite a 17-point loss to an undefeated Indiana team at home to drop the team to 2-3, Braun was still optimistic about the team's future. "We're sitting at 2-3 and we can't change that record but I think this football team is confident that we have more within us," said Braun during his press conference on Monday. "I think the challenge in front of us is to go be at our best against Maryland and do everything in our power to return back to Evanston at 3-3 at the halfway point." The Indiana loss stung even more after Hoosier fans swarmed Martin Stadium, the temporary lakeside venue that Braun himself put six figures of his own money toward. While Hoosier fans occupied about half of the stands and took away any home-field advantage the Wildcats might have had, Braun chose to look on the bright side and pointedly lauded the packed student section in the north stands. "So much of the motivation behind backing this project was what it would be like to play on campus..." Braun said. "What fired me up was seeing our student section. It was packed and ready to roll."

Bastone is back: Defensive tackle and captain Carmine Bastone has been cleared to play this week and was a "full participant" in Monday's practice. Bastone missed the first five games of the season with an injury and will be a much-welcomed addition to the defensive line. Running back Cam Porter saw limited action against Indiana while he works his way back from an injury that caused him to miss the Washington game. Braun said he expects Porter to be back at full strength for Maryland on Friday night. Braun also confirmed that guard Jordan Knox has left the program, as was reported last week. His phrasing seemed to indicate that Knox is not a typical transfer; the university triggered his football exit, not vice versa. "Jordan is no longer enrolled in classes and that's all I'll share," Braun said. "With him no longer being in classes, he can no longer participate in football." Knox is yet to publish a statement or message of his own on social media. Braun went on to say later in the press conference that, at this time, no players have approached him about redshirting or sitting out the season with the intention to transfer. "We're not where we want to be [at 2-3], but to know that we have a group of guys committed to continuing to improve is really special," Braun said.

Staff set straight to work after first consecutive losses: It was a strange feeling for Braun after the Indiana game. It's the first time a team he's coached lost consecutive games since he was special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Northern Iowa in 2018. "Yeah, it sucks," Braun said on snapping that streak. "But we're all good. Our give-a-crap factor is super-high. It's not fun being around this facility after a loss, but there's a lot of people that are hungry to learn from it, turn the page and focus on Maryland." Braun highlighted the improvements that needed to be made in defending the RPO game that Indiana used pile up 529 yards and 41 points. "Some of the RPO that we've seen this year, that's something I have prided myself for a long time in studying RPOs and how they're structured," Braun said. "There's been some new, creative ways of attacking and I'm excited about the conversations that are happening in our defensive staff the last couple days..." Hoosier quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a grad transfer from Ohio, shredded the Wildcats for 390 yards and three touchdowns while completing 75.8% of his passes. "I have to do a better job of being a guy that's coached in the back half before, worked with safeties and DBs, of finding some answers to take our guys out of conflict," said Braun. "We still want to be effective against the run game but ensure that we're not opening up some of those windows that are attacked in RPO. That has to be fixed and I'm confident that we're gonna get that corrected."