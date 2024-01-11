In a flurry of long-awaited coaching staff moves, head coach David Braun is reported to have hired two coaches and fired another within a half hour on Thursday evening. The end result is a staff with only one coach who has been in Evanston for more than one year. The most momentous news came last: that associate head coach and safeties coach Matt MacPherson would not return to Evanston after 18 years on the the staff, reported Matt Fortuna of Inside Zone. MacPherson, who served as associate head coach since 2018, was named in a hazing lawsuit prior to the season, the only assistant to be publicly identified. While Northwestern's safeties group was one of its strongest units in recent years, producing players like Brandon Joseph, Coco Azema, Rod Heard II and rising star Devin Turner, it is notable that the past two staffs have also included cornerbacks coaches Ryan Smith and LaMarcus Hicks working under MacPherson's role. With MacPherson's removal, Tim McGarigle, who was promoted to defensive coordinator earlier this week, is the longest tenured coach in Evanston currently, having been on staff since 2018. There are no other position coaches on staff who have been at Northwestern before 2023.



Creighton has been a quality control coach working on special teams at Washington the past two seasons. (CSU Pueblo Athletics)

Braun also hired Washington's Paul Creighton to serve as the Wildcats' new tight ends coach and special teams coordinator, replacing Jeff Genyk; and San Diego State's Billy O'Boyle as offensive line coach, replacing Kurt Anderson. Creighton will be taking his first gig east of the Mississippi this spring, coming to Evanston from Washington, where he spent the last two seasons. He worked there for Kalen DeBoer, for whom he also coached tight ends at Fresno State in 2020 and 2021. Before he was part of DeBoer's staff, he crossed paths with Braun during his tenure at UC-Davis from 2013-19. Braun was the defensive line coach there from 2015-16. Creighton also served as the recruiting coordinator at UC-Davis his first three seasons, and then as the special teams coordinator the last three. While at Davis, Creighton recruited and coached Wes Preece, who was voted All-Big Sky for three years and set a school record for touchdowns as a tight end. Creighton's hire was first reported by 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.



O'Boyle coached offensive line at Colorado in 2023 and was starting at San Diego State in the same position before being hired away by Northwestern. (Nigel Amstock / CU Sports Report)