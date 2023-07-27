@WildcatReport

We don’t know much about David Braun yet. He’s only been on the job since January, and Big Ten Media Days was just the second time he’s spoken publicly. We know next to nothing about what kind of a football coach he is.

But judging by the second press conference he had with media late Wednesday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, Braun showed that Northwestern picked the right guy to lead the program through the 2023 season. He may end up being the one thing the administration did right in the mushroom cloud of a hazing scandal that has radiated through the entire program.

If you saw Braun at the main podium earlier in the day, you probably didn’t get that impression. He looked nervous. Unsure of himself. Like a guy just trying to survive his first moment in the spotlight.

But in the afternoon, at a smaller table in front of about a half dozen cameras and a couple dozen reporters, Braun was a different man. Comfortable, earnest and straightforward. Even confident. He looked every questioner in the eye and answered every question head-on, with nothing to hide.

Why the difference? Because, the second time around, he was being himself.

At the larger podium earlier in the day, Braun’s speech was scripted. He was deliberately trying to stretch his opening remarks to minimize the number of questions he would field. He was uncomfortable, and it showed.

But later, in the more intimate but no less pressure-packed meeting, he was much more impressive. He looked like a stand-up guy that players would want to play for. He spoke from the heart and took his wife, Kristin’s, advice to “just be you.”

Maybe nothing displayed who Braun was more than when he was asked if he had any second thoughts about accepting an interim head coaching job in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Absolutely not,” he shot back without hesitation. “I hope I've been raised in a way that I'm a guy that people can count on. You know, I'll stand in the fire with [them], and run to the fire. I hope when I look back on this 20 years from now, and I'm proud of the way that that we went about this.” He added that he did it to set an example for his players, whom he is also asking to face the fire this season.

Another moment was when tears welled up in his eyes as he talked about the gravity of preparing for Media Days.

“I'm very thankful for,” he said with his voice briefly cracking, “a lot of people praying for me right now.”

Braun knows the ugliness in Northwestern’s rearview mirror. The hazing scandal that resulted in head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing on July 10 has spawned six lawsuits involving the football program, as of Thursday – five from former players and one from Fitzgerald. Braun’s bosses, athletic director Derrick Gragg and school president Michael Schill, are both under fire in the media.

Braun knows that there are likely hazing victims and perpetrators in his locker room right now, and at least two members of his staff – associate head coach Matt MacPherson and strength coach Jay Hooten – have been named in one of the lawsuits.

But he is trying to keep his eyes firmly on the future by doing two things: focusing on his players and preparing for the season.



