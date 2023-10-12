@WildcatReport

David Braun has already exceeded expectations as Northwestern’s interim head coach. No one can reasonably dispute that.

He has the Wildcats at 3-3 at the bye week. Players love him. He has been open, honest and accessible. He's even picked up a few verbal commitments in the process.

He has done just about everything right since he took over in mid-July for fired program icon Pat Fitzgerald, in next-to-impossible circumstances.

Braun’s exemplary performance in his first year as a head coach at any level should earn him a spot at the head of the line when it comes time for Northwestern to hire a head coach at the end of the season. He should get the first interview.

But Braun hasn’t done enough to warrant the removal of his interim tag quite yet. There are several reasons why.

The first one is that, while the Wildcats have already tripled their win total from a year ago, they’ve only won one game they weren’t supposed to win thus far. They were expected to beat UTEP and Howard; most experts predicted them to go 2-10, with those two wins to their credit. The game the Cats weren’t supposed to have in the W column is their thrilling comeback over Minnesota, 37-34, in overtime on Sept. 23.

That was a cathartic win for the program, the first victory in Big Ten in more than a year. But it’s important to consider that the Wildcats looked overmatched for three quarters of that contest, trailing 31-10 before Gopher coach PJ Fleck opened the door by playing not to lose, and Ben Bryant kicked it in with three touchdown passes in the last 12-plus minutes and overtime.

The Wildcats were not competitive in dismal losses to Rutgers and Duke. They put up a heck of a fight for a half against Penn State before the Nittany Lions’ superior talent took over.

They scuffled around for two quarters against UTEP, tied 7-7 at the half, before turning it on and blowing them out in the second half to snap the program’s embarrassing 12-game losing streak. They were supposed to overwhelm Howard, too, but after building a 16-0 halftime lead against the FCS Bison, they got outscored in the second half and barely escaped with a 23-20 win.

Ironically, a lot of fans felt more encouraged about the future by the Wildcats’ loss to Penn State than they did the win over Howard.

All that matters is wins and losses, of course. But the takeaway here is that Northwestern has yet to put together four good quarters in any game this season. Braun will tell you that himself, and he and his staff bear responsibility for that inconsistency.

Braun doubles as the team’s de facto defensive coordinator on game day, and has told us several times that he pretty much leaves the offense to coordinator Mike Bajakian. So he doesn’t really have the same level of responsibility as a typical head coach. And that’s fine, as plenty of head coaches heavily favor one side of the ball or the other.

But he also doesn’t get the same level of scrutiny as most coaches. Because everyone realizes the dire situation he’s in, and because he’s such a likable guy, he gets the benefit of the doubt more often than not.

One example is the second-half collapse against Howard, when the Bison outplayed the bigger, faster and deeper Wildcats. NU fans were just happy to reach the break with three wins and breathed a sigh of relief, when most fan bases would have torched the coach on social media. After a week of Braun saying they wouldn't overlook an FCS opponent, the Wildcats took their eye off the ball and nearly suffered an embarrassing loss.

Another case in point is the second of his two decisions to go for it on fourth down in the third quarter against Penn State. The Wildcats had just been stopped on fourth-and-1 to hand the Lions a field goal. Braun called for a fake punt on fourth-and-4 from his own 31, a long distance to go so deep in your own territory. The attempt fell a yard short, Penn State scored a touchdown to go up three scores and Wildcats' upset bid was dead with a quarter and a half to go.