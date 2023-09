Braxton Strong had just about a perfect first visit to Northwestern last Saturday.

The two-star 2024 prospect from Peru (Ind.) was wowed by the program's facilities. He received an offer, his first from a Power Five program, before the Wildcats' game against Minnesota. Then, the Wildcats pulled off a thrilling comeback win over the Gophers in overtime.

Strong, who is being recruited as a defensive end by NU, said that the offer "means that Northwestern is now No. 1 on my list." He also decommitted from Colorado State on Monday.

So while he didn't come out and say it, he hinted that a commitment could be coming soon.