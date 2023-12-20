The dust has settled and Northwestern's Class of 2024 is complete with familiar and new faces.

The Wildcats came into the day with 13 public commitments and added NLIs from silent commits linebacker Matthew Smith and edge rusher Qayvier Johnson to reach their final mark of 15, ranked 88th in the country at publication.

It was a lighter class than usual in terms of star power and overall number of commits. It marked the first class since 2019 without a four-star and featured six two-stars or lower in Rivals' database, the most since Northwestern signed seven in 2012.

But it's important to factor in David Braun's contract situation, he was extended in the long-term on Nov. 15, and the turmoil of this summer, when placing this class in its historical context.

On top of that, it's also key to factor in Northwestern's high-retention rate on its existing roster so far. The Wildcats have lost just three scholarship athletes in the portal, one of the lowest numbers in the NCAA. Northwestern has often taken fewer players than most of their Big Ten compatriots, that's even more evident, and well-reasoned, this year.

All things considered, Braun and his staff have done a solid job recouping what they could from the class when he took the interim job and building off it late in the cycle.



