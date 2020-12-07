WildcatReport - Bring on the Buckeyes! Why NU should want to play OSU for the Big Ten title

Half of the Big Ten championship game matchup is set. But who will the newly crowned West division champion Northwestern play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 19?

That’s the question that’s going to be at the center of some very delicate deliberations among the Big Ten brass this week.

Ohio State, 5-0 and ranked third by the AP and fourth by the College Football Playoff, seems like a shoo-in. All the Buckeyes have to do is play Michigan on Saturday and, win or lose – they are favored by 30 points to beat the spiraling Wolverines – they are the East champs.

The problem is that Michigan canceled last Saturday’s game against Maryland because of a COVID-19 outbreak. At least a dozen members of the program reportedly tested positive early last week.

Now, Saturday’s annual rivalry game against Ohio State is in jeopardy. And if the Buckeyes don’t play, they won’t meet the minimum six-game requirement for the championship game the conference set before the season.

It’s a very 2020 predicament.

You can bet there will be some backroom arm-twisting this week among Big Ten athletic directors. They could decide to amend their rule, since Ohio State is the only conference team with a chance to make the CFP, and that would mean money for everyone. They could get Ohio State to play another conference opponent. Or they could stick to their guns and send East runner-up Indiana – whom the Buckeyes have already beaten – to the title game.

We don’t know what the Big Ten power brokers will decide, but we hope that Northwestern gets to play Ohio State. You read that right.

Yes, the Wildcats would have a much better chance to beat Indiana. Yes, the Wildcats will be heavy underdogs. Yes, they will likely lose – again. Yes, we understand that once you win the trophy, no one will remember who you beat to win it in five years.

But we don’t care.

Indiana is an outstanding team that has had a spectacular season. They’d likely be favored over Northwestern, too.

But with all due respect to the Hoosiers, we want to see the big, bad Buckeyes on the other sideline. We think all NU fans should feel the same way.

Here’s why:

Ohio State is the 800-pound gorilla of the Big Ten: You want to be the champ? You’ve got to beat the champ. The Buckeyes have carried the flag for the entire league for some two decades now. They've earned the right to be there. They are the only undefeated team in the Big Ten. They already beat the next best team in the division, Indiana. They just knocked the snot out of Michigan State without 23 players who were inactive. They’re the Beast of the East and deserve to be in Indy.

It will validate the title: The COVID-ravaged 2020 season already has an asterisk next to it. Winning the Big Ten trophy by beating IU and not the “true champion” Buckeyes would water it down even further. On the other hand, beating Ohio State would legitimize the crown and instantly put this team among the greatest in Northwestern history. They would have a shot to shock the college football world and become legendary.

They will have nothing to lose: Ohio State would probably be a three-touchdown favorite over Northwestern. No one would give the Wildcats a chance. But so what? That’s when Northwestern is at its best. They love being the underdog and playing the no-respect card. They were nearly a two-TD favorite over MSU on Nov. 28, and we all see how that went. They can play loose and free against the Buckeyes and let it all hang out.

They will find out how good they are: Players want to compete against the best. It’s in their DNA. Ohio State is the measuring stick for the entire Big Ten, and the Wildcats will find out where they stand – and maybe how far they have to go to take that next step. This Buckeye team isn’t invincible; they beat Indiana by just seven points after Justin Fields threw three interceptions. NU will have a puncher’s chance.

They’ll get a shot to do something past NU champs haven’t: Over the last 25 years, Northwestern has won three Big Ten titles – outright in 1995, and shared in ’96 and 2000. You know what those three teams have in common? None of them played Ohio State. Due to quirks in the conference schedule, the Wildcats didn’t have to play the Buckeyes in any of those years. In fact, no Northwestern team since 1931 has beaten the Buckeyes and gone on to win the championship. Nothing would be better than putting a trophy in the case at the Walter Athletic Center after beating OSU.

Look, we’re realistic here. The numbers working against Northwestern in this one are staggering. The Wildcats have beaten the Buckeyes exactly once over the last 49 years: in 2004, in overtime. They’ve lost 32 of the last 33. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald is 0-7 against them and got beat by at least five touchdowns four times.

Maybe, after Fields throws three TD passes in the first quarter, we’ll regret this foolish bravado. But that’s why they play the games, isn’t it?

Just two years ago, in the same game, Ohio State beat Northwestern by three TDs, 45-24, to claim the conference crown. But in the third quarter, the Wildcats – a banged up team playing without three-quarters of its starting secondary – reeled off two straight touchdowns to pull to within three points of the Buckeyes, 24-21.

The tiny triangle of purple fans in the corner of the end zone let out a roar that made arm hairs stand at attention and drowned out the Ohio State fans that outnumbered them 5-to-1. It was a moment that no Wildcat fan will ever forget. For a brief period of time, they all believed. It was electric.

You don’t get that feeling by beating Indiana. David didn’t slay Goliath’s little brother. He slayed Goliath.

So, we say, bring on the Buckeyes. Let’s get it on.