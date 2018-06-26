Coaches like to say that recruiting is a fluid process. Jirehl Brock found out last week just how fluid it can be, even for a highly coveted four-star running back.

Two of Brock’s five favorites accepted commitments from running backs in the last week, effectively taking both of those schools out of the race. But the Rivals250 prospect from Quincy (Ill.) still feels thankful to have three strong finalists in the hunt – Iowa State, Minnesota and Northwestern. After taking official visits to all three campuses recently, he plans to make a commitment “in the next week or so.”

