Published Apr 7, 2025
Northwestern offer 'a blessing' for 2026 RB Izaiah Wright
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern offered three-star 2026 running back Izaiah Wright from Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson during his visit to the program's April 3 spring practice.

Wright is one of the top targets for the Wildcats' new running backs coach, Aristotle Thompson, whom he referred to often as "AT" and took the job in early February.

"It was good, I really got to talk with [head] coach [David] Braun," Wright said. "They have really good people up there like Coach AT, they have a great facility on the water and I really liked it...

"[Northwestern] is a great offer. With all the academics they can provide, it's a blessing."

