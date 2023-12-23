@WildcatReport

LAS VEGAS-David Braun took a long pause after he sat down for the post-game press conference deep in the bowels of Allegiant Stadium.

His Northwestern team had just won the Las Vegas Bowl over favored Utah, 14-7. The Wildcats finished with eight wins, when they were picked at the beginning of the year by the oddsmakers just up the street to win just two and a half.

The just-crowned Big Ten Coach of the Year broke into a wide grin and said the same thing that he’s opened almost every winning press conference with during this miraculous season.

“I'm speechless."

In a game that was more gutsy than glitzy, more rivets than sequins, Northwestern’s defense came up with two big fourth-down stops, and then Ben Bryant had his Willis Reed moment.

After leaving the game late in the third quarter and heading to the medical tent, Bryant re-emerged with 6:19 left in the game to lead a touchdown drive, lofting a perfect 19-yard fade to Bryce Kirtz in the end zone to seal the win.

It was the fourth straight win of the season for the Wildcats, and the fifth straight bowl victory for a program that once went 63 years without one. And, it gave Braun a final record of 8-5 in his first year at the helm.

No wonder the field was littered with purple confetti after the game.

Bryant threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns for Northwestern, but none were more important than his last two after returning to the game after an injury. First was a deep ball that AJ Henning laid out for and corralled at the Utah 19 for a 34-yard gain. Then, on the next play, came the throw to Kirtz.

After the game, Braun confirmed that Braun had cleared protocol administered by the medical staff before he came back on the field. Then he lauded his sixth-year QB, who was playing his final college game.

“That dude is a warrior,” said Braun. “I’ve said that before and I’ll say it the rest of my life.”

But Bryant’s heroics wouldn’t have happened without the Wildcat defense taking the momentum back from Utah on the previous drive.

The Utes, who had sputtered offensively through three quarters, finally got on the board early in the fourth. Luke Bottari, who came on in relief of Bryson Barnes after he lost his helmet, threw an 18-yard swing pass to Jaylon Glover, and then Barnes came back in and connected with Munir McClain for another 18-yarder. Micah Bernard punched in a 3-yard TD to tie the game with 12:38 left in the fourth quarter.

Then disaster struck when Bryant took a hard shot and left the game. Ryan Hilinski, and not presumed No. 2 Jack Lausch, assumed the reins and looked exactly like a rusty quarterback who’d appeared in just three games all season. The Wildcats turned the ball over on downs.

Suddenly, all the momentum was on the Utes’ side. They got a first down and reached NU territory.

But that’s where Northwestern’s defense put the game back on Bryant’s shoulders. Brendan Flakes stuffed Glover on fourth-and-1 at the NU 47 to take the ball back.

“It was huge,” said Braun about the stop. He added that, on the sideline, his team's belief they were going to win never faded. “This group is truly walking in confidence.”

It would take one more stop to clinch the win, though. Utah drove to the Northwestern 38-yard line. On fourth-and-3, Barnes threw to Money Parks, but Garnett Hollis arrived with the ball to break it up, with 1:55 left. The Wildcats converted one more first down to run out the clock.



