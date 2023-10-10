Northwestern star point guard Boo Buie is in Minneapolis, Minn., for Big Ten Basketball Media Day on Tuesday. It's the unofficial start of the 2023-24 season.

While hopes are high for the Wildcats again this year, it's hard to draw up a better season than the one Buie had last season.

Buie scored 17.3 points per game as the Wildcats floor general and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as the Wildcats made March Madness for the second time in program history.

In the months since, however, following Buie has caused Northwestern fans' blood pressure to fluctuate.

First, he declared for the NBA Draft on April 2, a decision that would have left Northwestern with uncertainty at point guard for the first time in five years. He withdrew his name on May 8 and quickly squashed rumors he would transfer elsewhere -- a la Pete Nance -- by announcing he'd never play college ball anywhere but Northwestern.

Fans breathed a sigh of relief. Let's get ready to rumble, right? Not so fast.

On Aug. 1, Buie's right, shooting hand snagged in a teammate's jersey at practice, an injury that required surgery. The timeline was unclear but reports said he'd be ready for the start of the season.

Buie confirmed that at the Chicagoland Media Luncheon on Oct. 4. Wildcat fans heaved their second sigh of relief. He says he is feeling no ill effects whatsoever.

"I'm really feeling confident about where my hand is at," he said. "I don't have any pain, my jump shot is looking good. My game is looking tight and crisp, looking forward to picking up right where I left off."

The way Buie sees it, the injury may have been a blessing in disguise.

"I don't look at it as a setback," he said. "It's just more time to give my body some rest. Coming off of last season, I went through the draft process and I never really gave my body a rest from last season.

"These past couple weeks of being out, I've kind of been able to get my entire body a rest and get my hand right."



The draft process was taxing, but it was worth it. Buie now has firsthand experience with the preparation and expectations required to play pro ball, and what he needs to work on.

"I was able to take away that at the next level, especially for someone like me, they're really looking for consistency behind the three-point arc," Buie said. "[Also] being able to run a team, get guys shots and be a floor general. Getting that feedback was good and the biggest thing I got [out of it] was consistency and efficiency."

Buie took on a Herculean offensive load last season that carried Northwestern to March Madness. But his numbers in both of those categories actually went down.



