MIAMI

It’s easy to wonder how the Hurricanes could be impacted by the Millen news, but it only takes one look at the state of Oregon rankings to see why Hurricanes fans have reason to be excited. Rivals250 quarterback Michael Johnson, Jr., the son of Oregon wide receivers coach Michael Johnson, was believed to be down to the Ducks and the 'Canes, with a decision likely to come by the end of June. Johnson recently listed seven schools among his contenders: NC State, Arizona State, Nebraska, Penn State, Oregon, Miami and LSU. But there’s no doubt the Canes have made quite the impression on Johnson. Now with the hometown school out of the way, Miami fans can feel even better about their chances.

NORTHWESTERN

This one is pretty easy to trace for the Wildcats, who lost Millen’s commitment last month after Oregon made a significant push behind the scenes. The Wildcats thought they were done when they landed Millen back in December and had closed the door on getting him back into the fold. Instead, they have moved on to other options, with prospects such as Zach Calzada and Davis Beville having recently picked up offers. The Wildcats also have offers out to uncommitted prospects Jacob Zeno, Jacob Conover and Grant Gunnell, but they aren’t believed to be seriously involved with any of them at this point.

PITTSBURGH

Pitt seemed like the front-runner to land Beville for quite a while, and he recently told Rivals.com that he’s the school’s No. 1 target. But Millen’s decommitment from Northwestern led to the Panthers joining his offer list, and earlier this week Beville told Rivals.com that the Wildcats are now in the mix for an official visit. The Panthers are also still recruiting Connor Bazelak, so all their eggs aren’t in the Beville basket, but now they have some more Power Five competition in the form of Northwestern.

UCLA

Shortly after Millen announced his commitment, UCLA jumped into the mix for four-star quarterback Jayden Daniels by extending an offer. Oregon was very much in the mix for Daniels, and the decision by Millen might have caught him by surprise. With the Ducks only planning on taking one quarterback it appears as if things could be falling right into place for the Bruins, who have yet to land a commitment at any position in the class of 2019. USC is also in the mix for Daniels, but it appears as if the Bruins could now be the team to beat for Daniels.

NEBRASKA