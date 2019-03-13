Lance Keneley traveled more than 2,000 miles from Mission Viejo, Calif., to Evanston, Ill., for his overnight visit to Northwestern last weekend. It turned out that the visit was well worth the long, cross-country trip.

"My overall experience was awesome," said the three-star 2020 defensive end. "I really enjoyed the people that I met. I appreciated the time the coaches spent with me that allowed me to get to know them better."

Find out what Keneley had to say about his visit and where Northwestern stands in his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

