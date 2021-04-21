Braydon Brus of Glendora (Calif.) only received an offer from Northwestern three days ago, but he already has an official visit scheduled to Evanston for June 4-6.

To say that the three-star, Class of 2022 linebacker is considering Northwestern as his next home would be an understatement.

"It meant a ton, the fact that I would even be considered to go to a school like Northwestern," Brus said. "It's not only an amazing academic school, but has an amazing football program. It's just such an honor to be considered for something like that."