Jacob Lewis, a three-star safety from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger, had ten of his eleven offers coming from west of the Mississippi before Northwestern on Feb. 17.

While Lewis would seem to be far from the prototypical Northwestern recruit, getting an offer from the Wildcats was a big deal for him. Believe it or not, NU's distance from California might be a positive.

"I was extremely excited," Lewis said about the offer. "It's a top school for me that I will really consider."