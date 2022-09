Northwestern hosted its second guard target in as many weeks for an official visit last weekend.

Six-foot-four California point guard Parker Strauss took a trip to Evanston and was wined and dined by the Wildcat staff. He toured the campus and facilities, checked out a couple practices and took in a Northwestern football game.

What did he think of his experience and where do the Wildcats stand in his recruiting process? We talked to Strauss to get the scoop.