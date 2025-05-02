Northwestern offer not too late for three-star safety Matthew Mason

It took a while for Northwestern to offer Matthew Mason a scholarship.

The Wildcats' offer didn't come until Thursday, May 1, after he'd received 21 other offers and set four official visits to other schools.

But the three-star 2026 safety from Las Vegas (Nev.) Faith Lutheran said that waiting a little longer wasn't a problem, and that he's going to try to make Northwestern his first official visit later this month.

"If I’m being honest I was expecting the offer for a little while, so once I got the call I already knew what was going to happen most likely, but I still got pretty pumped up about it hearing [head coach David Braun] officially offer me," said Mason via a text message.

Get the scoop on Mason, one of Northwestern's latest offers, in WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!