Cam Porter ready to carry the load

Cam Porter talked about "starting fast and finishing hard" as one of his of his mantras for the 2021 season.

Based on last season, he has the finishing part down. Starting fast is where things might be different this season.

In his college debut as a true freshman against Maryland in 2020, Porter got only two carries. His biggest impact came on kick coverage, where he made a tackle and recovered a fumble.

Fast-forward less than two months and Porter was plunging into the end zone to give Northwestern the lead in the Big Ten Championship Game.

In a span of nine weeks, Porter went from reserve running back and special teams player to starting running back and focal point of the offense. It didn't matter to him, though. His preparation never changed.

"The biggest thing was continuing to understand that your number can be called at any time," Porter said at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, the same venue as that conference title game. "Always prepare like you're the starter, even if you're not."

Once Porter took over at running back, he made his presence felt. He ran for 301 yards and made four trips to paydirt over the Cats' final three games. Not only did he score a touchdown in the Big Ten Championship Game, but he left a lasting impression on at least one of his opponents.

Former Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard ranked Porter as the third-toughest guy to tackle that he played in his career, behind two of the best running backs in college football history, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor. That's pretty good company for a guy who was making his first career college start in that game.



