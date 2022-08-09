There is no rest for the wicked, and there isn't for college football coaches, either.

The Cats are still trying to put a bow on their 2023 class, but at the same time they are looking for a quality quarterback to start their Class of 2024. They took a step in that direction on July 21 when they offered three-star quarterback AJ Surace from Lawrenceville (N.J.) Notre Dame.

Surace said the offer from Northwestern meant a lot to him, and it seems like his experience at Northwestern's quarterback camp has been the foundation of his recruitment by the Cats.

Get to know Northwestern's latest QB target in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.