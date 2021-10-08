Northwestern defensive line commit Austin Firestone has had a great start to his 2021 season at Niceville (Fla.). The Eagles are 6-0 heading into their biggest game of the regular season tonight.

The same can't be said for the Wildcats, who are 2-3 and coming off of a 49-point loss to Nebraska.

But if you think that Northwestern's struggles are causing Firestone to have any second thoughts, you are mistaken. He says he chose the Wildcat program for reasons that go far beyond wins and losses.

We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 262-pound three-star prospect to talk about his season, Northwestern's season and a visit this week from assistant coach Jeff Genyk.

