@WildcatReport

Cats already high on the list for 6-7 tackle Jack Leyrer
Northwestern has only been recruiting three-star tackle Jack Leyrer for about three weeks and just offered him a scholarship on April 3.
That's not much time to develop a relationship, but the Wildcats have already managed to carve out a place among Leyrer's favorites.
"They are high on my list!" Leyrer said via Twitter direct message.
We talked to the massive 6-foot-7, 280-pounder from Dallas (Texas) Highland Park to get his thoughts on Northwestern and fill in his recruiting picture.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news