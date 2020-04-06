News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 09:57:10 -0500') }} football

Cats already high on the list for 6-7 tackle Jack Leyrer

Jack Leyrer
Jack Leyrer (Courtesy: Jack Leyrer)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern has only been recruiting three-star tackle Jack Leyrer for about three weeks and just offered him a scholarship on April 3.

That's not much time to develop a relationship, but the Wildcats have already managed to carve out a place among Leyrer's favorites.

"They are high on my list!" Leyrer said via Twitter direct message.

We talked to the massive 6-foot-7, 280-pounder from Dallas (Texas) Highland Park to get his thoughts on Northwestern and fill in his recruiting picture.

