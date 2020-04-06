@WildcatReport

Northwestern has only been recruiting three-star tackle Jack Leyrer for about three weeks and just offered him a scholarship on April 3.

That's not much time to develop a relationship, but the Wildcats have already managed to carve out a place among Leyrer's favorites.

"They are high on my list!" Leyrer said via Twitter direct message.

We talked to the massive 6-foot-7, 280-pounder from Dallas (Texas) Highland Park to get his thoughts on Northwestern and fill in his recruiting picture.