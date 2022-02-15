Houston has always been good to Northwestern. The Wildcats have pulled dozens of recruits out of the metro area over the years, including stars like Venric Mark, Rashawn Slater and Paddy Fisher, to name a few.

Running backs coach Lou Ayeni, who recruits Houston for the Wildcats, is once again busy in East Texas. He extended an offer to 2023 running back Parker Jenkins last month, and the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Klein Forest High School was excited to receive it.

“My reaction was blessed because they have a great program and I know it’s a great place to be,” he said.