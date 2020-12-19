WildcatReport - Cats can't finish the job against Ohio State

Northwestern knew it would have to play close to a perfect game to beat No. 4 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

The Wildcats played a near flawless first half and held the lead until late in the third quarter. But three-second half turnovers and more than 300 rushing from Trey Sermon proved to be their doom in a 22-10 loss to the Buckeyes.

Northwestern accomplished many of the objectives they thought would lead to a victory over the 18.5-point favorite Ohio State, which had beaten them 52-3 last season.

The defense held the Buckeyes and their offense averaging 46.6 points per game to just 6 points at the half and 13 after three quarters. They had harassed Justin Fields all day, sacking him three times as he completed less than 50% of his passes for just 114 yards and two interceptions – just the second multi-INT game of his career.

Offensively, Peyton Ramsey played a nearly flawless first half as Northwestern led 10-6 at the break. The Wildcats, a second-half team all season, managed to get into the fourth quarter trailing by just three.

But Ohio State outscored them 9-0 in the final period to pull away and post the win behind Sermon.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” said a disappointed head coach Pat Fitzgerald after the game. “We had an opportunity and just didn’t get it done.”

Ramsey finished 24-of-47 passing for 224 yards, and had several pinpoint throws on third downs to help the Wildcats move the chains. But he also had two interceptions and a fumble in the second half. Ramaud Chiakhiao-Bowman was Ramsey’s favorite target, catching eight passes for 103 yards, both career highs.

Northwestern ran the ball better than expected, amassing 105 total yards, though just 28 of them after halftime. Cam Porter, often operating as a Wildcat quarterback, led the way with 16 carries for 61 yards and the lone Northwestern touchdown in the first quarter.

While everyone wrote stories this week about containing Fields, the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year, it was Sermon, the grad transfer from Oklahoma, who was the difference for the Buckeyes. He ran 22 times for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the second half alone on his way to an all-time Ohio State single-game rushing record of 331 yards.

“He’s a heck of a player,” said Fitzgerald, noting that he ran through a lot of tackles, often gouging the belly of the defense. But he also pointed out a lot of misfit gaps and “guys out of position,” uncharacteristic mistakes for a defense that was No. 6 in the nation against the run all season.

As safety Brandon Joseph said about Sermon’s day, “That’s something that’s not supposed to happen around here.”

Northwestern taking the fight to the Buckeyes wasn’t supposed to happen, either. The Wildcats had their best chances to grab hold of the game in the third quarter. Holding a slim 10-6 lead, the Wildcats had three possessions that failed to extend their lead.

That stretch would come back to haunt them.

On the first drive of the second half, the Wildcats converted a pair of third downs and got down to the Ohio State 9-yard line before Ramsey made his first mistake of the game, underthrowing a fade to John Raine that Justin Hilliard intercepted in the end zone.



