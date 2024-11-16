Cats can't sustain promising start in 31-7 loss to Ohio State

CHICAGO-Northwestern was feeling good late in the second quarter against No. 2 Ohio State.

Yes, Buckeye fans outnumbered Wildcat fans about 10-to-1 in the stands at Wrigley Field, but the Wildcats were holding their own on the field in this Homecoming-away-from-home matchup with an Ohio State program that had beaten them 34 times in their last 35 meetings.

The game was tied at 7 with just over four minutes left in the half and, to that point, everything had gone according to script for Northwestern, especially offensively. They had two drives of more than 10 plays and had eaten up 12:26 of game clock. Ohio State had been limited to just two possessions.

Then, disaster struck with less than five minutes left in the second quarter. In punt formation deep in their own end, long snapper Will Halkyard sailed his snap over Hunter Renner’s head. Renner eventually picked it up inside his own 5 and tried to kick the ball, but it was blocked and went out of bounds at the NU 1.

Quinshon Judkins scored on the next play to make it 14-7 with 4:19 left in the first half, and all the air that Northwestern had worked so hard to put in their balloon rushed out.

Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) then started doing Ohio State things and controlled the rest of the game. By halftime, it was 21-7. By the end of the third it was 31-7 and fans started making plans to meet up post-game at the bars and restaurants around Wrigleyville.

A team like Northwestern (4-6, 2-5), a 28.5-point underdog, had to be just about perfect to have a shot at knocking off the Buckeyes. If they took away two self-inflicted wounds – that bad snap and an earlier fumble by quarterback Jack Lausch in the Ohio State red zone – they could have easily held the lead going into halftime.

Football, unfortunately, doesn’t work like that.

Lausch, who had completed seven of his first 10 throws, cooled off after the heady first couple drives. He still wound up 21-of-35 for 201 yards passing, with a rushing touchdown and a fumble. The Wildcat offense that had churned out 151 yards on their first two drives wound up with just 100 total yards the rest of the way.

For Ohio State, it was just another day at the office as they prepare to face No. 5 Indiana next week in a de-facto Big Ten title semifinal. Howard was not sensational, but he was deadly efficient, finishing 15-of-24 for 247 yards and two touchdowns. The Buckeyes’ running back tandem of Judkins and Treveyon Henderson combined for 150 yards rushing.

Still, the Wildcats made things interesting early. Northwestern’s beleaguered offense, ranked 131st in the nation coming into the game, used their bye week wisely according to what they showed on their first two drives against Ohio State’s No. 1 defense. Both drives reached the Ohio State red zone, with the second one capped by a touchdown.