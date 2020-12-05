WildcatReport - Cats clinch Big Ten West title

Cats clinch Big Ten West title
For the second time in three years, Northwestern is the Big Ten West champion.
The Wildcats, ranked 14th in the College Football Playoff rankings, clinched the 2020 title on Saturday, even though they didn't play a game. They will now represent the West in the Big Ten championship game against the East division champ on Dec. 19.
Northwestern's scheduled game on Saturday against Minnesota was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Gopher program that caused them to pause team activities.
With just one more regular-season game scheduled, no one can catch the Wildcats, who are 5-1 overall and have a perfect 4-0 record against West division foes. The conference announced Northwestern as the winner of the division after the conclusion of the 11 a.m. games on Saturday.
𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🏆 • #GoCats pic.twitter.com/axckwYLXxc— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) December 5, 2020
The Wildcats won their first five games of the season before losing to Michigan State last week. They cap their regular season next Saturday at Ryan Field against in-state rival Illinois for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. The Wildcats have won five straight games over the Illini.
The Big Ten championship game will be played on Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The East division champion will be decided next weekend but will most likely be No. 4 Ohio State, which beat Michigan State 52-12 on Saturday.
Those same two teams met for the title in 2018, with the Buckeyes posting a 45-24 win.
The Big Ten Conference has yet to decide whether tickets will be sold for the game.