WildcatReport - Cats clinch Big Ten West title

For the second time in three years, Northwestern is the Big Ten West champion.

The Wildcats, ranked 14th in the College Football Playoff rankings, clinched the 2020 title on Saturday, even though they didn't play a game. They will now represent the West in the Big Ten championship game against the East division champ on Dec. 19.

Northwestern's scheduled game on Saturday against Minnesota was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Gopher program that caused them to pause team activities.

With just one more regular-season game scheduled, no one can catch the Wildcats, who are 5-1 overall and have a perfect 4-0 record against West division foes. The conference announced Northwestern as the winner of the division after the conclusion of the 11 a.m. games on Saturday.