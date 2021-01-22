WildcatReport - Cats dying by the three during six-game skid

There are several reasons Northwestern is currently mired in a six-game losing streak.

Their schedule – the toughest in the nation according to KenPom.com – has matched them up with a program-record seven straight ranked teams. Their defense that has allowed five of the six teams to score more than 80 points. A lack of discipline and unforced mistakes at key junctures are also culprits.

But the philosophical rule known as Occam’s razor tells us that the simplest explanation is most often the right one. And to put it simply, Northwestern just isn’t making shots.

A big part of the Wildcats’ celebrated 3-0 start to Big Ten play last month was the three-pointer. Northwestern shot 41% from beyond the arc in winning their first three conference games for the first time in 53 years and earning a No. 19 national ranking.

But since that time, Northwestern has gone cold from distance. The Wildcats have hit better than 30% just once during this six-game skid.

“When we were playing winning basketball, we were getting the same shots, but we were making them,” said head coach Chris Collins said after the Wildcats’ 68-52 loss to Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Northwestern hit just seven of 23 threes (30.4%) against the Badgers. Collins thought that “18 to 20” of them were wide open. “We have to make shots,” he said.

Chase Audige drained four of five three-pointers as he led all scorers with 16 points in Madison. But the rest of the roster was just 2-of-18, or 11.1%, from beyond the arc. Boo Buie went 1-for-7 and Robbie Beran 0-for-5.

“That’s something that’s been recurring for us,” Collins said. “It’s something that we’re going to need to do. When we were winning games we were making double-figure threes in those first three (Big Ten) games. I thought we got a lot of really good looks.”

Northwestern hit 10 or more three-pointers in four of its first five games this season, including the Big Ten opener against Michigan State, when the Wildcats hit 10-of-21 for a blistering 47.6%. Since then, however, they’ve made double-figure shots from long range just once in eight games – ironically, in a loss to Iowa.

The Wildcats shot 44% on triples against the Hawkeyes. In the five games since, they’ve shot 27.8% against Michigan, 30% against Illinois, 26.1% against Ohio State, 27.3% against Iowa and 30.4% against Wisconsin. All resulted in double-digit losses.



