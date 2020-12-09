After rolling over a pair of overmatched opponents, Northwestern faces its first test of the season on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Wildcats will face off at Welsh-Ryan Arena against Pittsburgh (2-1), which was upset by St. Francis in its season opener but is coming off of a 30-point beatdown of Northern Illinois.

Northwestern knows the Panthers very well. The two teams met last November, when Pitt beat the Wildcats 72-59 in the championship game of the Rocket Mortgage Ft. Myers Tip-Off.

In addition, the head coaches go way back. Northwestern’s Chris Collins and Pitt’s Jeff Capel were teammates from 1993-96 at Duke and then were both assistant coaches with the Blue Devils from 2011-13 under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

We talked to Jim Hammett of PantherLair.com to get an inside look at the Panthers.





Q. Pitt opened with a surprising loss to St. Francis, and then followed that with wins over Drexel and Northern Illinois. What have you seen from this team through three games?