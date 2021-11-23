Cats fail first test of season in loss to Providence

After four impressive wins over subpar competition, Northwestern faced its first test of the young season on Monday night against Providence, a fellow unbeaten from a major conference.

The Wildcats failed the test, falling 77-72 to the Friars in the first round of the Legends Class in Newark, N.J., after a rally in the closing minute fell short.

Northwestern, which never led in the game, was led by Boo Buie, whose game-high 23 points included hitting four of seven 3-pointers. Pete Nance scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to help the Cats claw their way back into the game. Those were the only two Wildcats who were in double figures.

The Friars, meanwhile, had four players in double-digits, led by Nate Watson with 16 and Jared Bynum with 15.

Northwestern fell behind early as Providence jumped out to a 10-2 lead from the opening tip and increased its advantage to 19-6 after a Watson layup at the 11-minute mark. The Wildcats managed to tighten the deficit to 36-27 at the end of the first half behind a combined 20 points from Buie and Ryan Young, who scored all nine of his points in the opening period.

The Friars pulled away in the second half, however, building their lead up to 55-37 with 11:22 to go. Providence had a 12-point edge with a minute left before the Wildcats went on a furious 7-0 run to cut the lead to five after a Nance jumper with 36 seconds left.

But it was too little, too late as Providence made seven of its last eight free throws to close out the win.

Northwestern takes on Georgia at 4 p.m. Central time today in the second round of the Classic.

