@WildcatReport

Northwestern got some help for its undermanned defensive line on Thursday when 2023 defensive end Mason Green committed to the Wildcats.

Green is a preferred walkon, and he plays end, not tackle, where the Wildcats have the greatest need. But he's an athletic player who will add some much needed depth to the room this season, and DL coach Christian Smith thinks he's a player whose best football is ahead of him.

