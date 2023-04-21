WildcatReport

In an offseason full of changes in Evanston, no group saw more upheaval than Northwestern's defensive line.

Defensive line coach Marty Long was fired and was replaced with Christian Smith from South Dakota State. Jordan Butler, Austin Firestone and Jason Gold Jr. all entered the transfer portal. Devin O’Rourke decided to end his career, and Henrik Barndt, Taishan Holmes and Ryan Johnson all ran out of eligibility. To top it all off, there's a new defensive coordinator calling the shots in David Braun.

Smith has his work cut out for him since there isn't much momentum to build on in Evanston. Northwestern's defensive line struggled last year while allowing 191.3 rushing yards per game.

One building block that remained, however, is sophomore defensive tackle Najee Story. The Ohio native made 25 tackles, including two TFL and a sack, last season, his first as a regular rotation player. With so many departures, Story has had to step into a leadership role as the only defensive tackle with significant game experience.

"I'm just taking what I've learned from guys that have come before me, and pass it down to the young guys to help us get better as a group," he said.

Story said one thing that he's focusing on this offseason is making sure he's always available to play next season. And that's a good thing because Northwestern is going to need him.

There are currently only two scholarship defensive tackles with the program this spring: Story and freshman Brendan Flakes. There are just four in total when counting walkons Carmine Bastone and PJ Spencer.

"D(efensive) tackle depth, right now, in the spring, we're limited in numbers, but the quality has been great with the four guys we got repping there," Smith said. “Najee's had a really good spring, so has Carmine, so has PJ, and Brendan Flakes has really turned it on the last two weeks."

Smith is still looking to bring in reinforcements to help out the four guys currently in the room and hopes to add competitive depth through the transfer portal before the Cats kick off the season in September.

"When those (four) guys are taking a lot of snaps at the end of practice, I got to get back in the office and do a good recruiting to help those guys out," he said.

Northwestern will add true freshmen Tyler Gant and Dylan Roberts to the mix come training camp, but some additional veteran reinforcements are on the Cats' wish list.