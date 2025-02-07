Northwestern big man signee Cade Bennerman hits his stride

Cade Bennerman’s senior year is going well now, but it certainly didn’t start out like he wanted it to.

The 6-foot-11 Northwestern Class of 2025 signee from Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan was stricken with pneumonia for the first two weeks of November. He eventually played through it but said that the illness affected him all the way through December. He wasn’t himself until January.

“It took a long time to get over the symptoms,” he said via text message.

Coaches like to say that overcoming adversity is an important part of being an athlete. Pneumonia certainly gave Bennerman the opportunity to do just that.

Now recovered from his illness, Bennerman has hit his stride. He averages 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game on the season, including the games in November and December when he was not at his best. That's double the points and two more rebounds per game than he averaged last season.

He’s played well enough to get nominated for the Tennessee Division II-AA Mr. Basketball award. Some scouting services rank him as the No. 1 prospect in the state.

“I started off the year coming off of pneumonia so I wasn’t fully healthy until January, but I’ve played really well since then,” he said.

Father Ryan is thriving too. The Irish are 16-7 and 5-4 in their district. They have won four of their last five with three games remaining in the regular season and are poised for a playoff run.

Bennerman said that he’s enjoying the camaraderie with his teammates in his last year of high school basketball before he reports to Northwestern this summer. This year, an added bonus is that the Father Ryan roster includes his younger brother, Tyler, a freshman point guard.

“It’s been fun playing with my teammates one last time especially since we’ve been playing together for a long time,” said Bennerman. “My little brother is also on the team this year and it’s been fun getting to play with him some.”