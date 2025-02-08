Familiar faces give Owen Fors a 'great' Prospect Day visit

A key local cornerstone of Northwestern's Prospect Day on Feb. 1 was Barrington (Ill.) lineman Owen Fors.

The Wildcats offered Fors in July of last year and have been actively pursuing him since.

"The trip went well," Fors said. "I was able to spend some time with the coaches, [head coach David] Braun, [offensive line] coach [Bill] O'Boyle, and [offensive coordinator Zach] Lujan. We watched some film and I got a good look at the offense and their goals."

Read more about Fors' visit in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!