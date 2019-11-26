@WildcatReport

Northwestern coaches are leaving no stone unturned in their effort to finish off their 2020 recruiting class. Even if those stones happen to be committed to another schools.

The Wildcats last week offered three-star defensive tackle Jordan Butler. They reached out to him just two weeks ago to gauge his interest and once he expressed a desire to explore the school further and visit, a scholarship offer quickly followed.

We caught up with the the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder from IMG Academy to see where the Wildcats stand.