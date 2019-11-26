News More News
football

Cats going hard after Vandy DT commit Jordan Butler

Jordan Butler
Jordan Butler (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Northwestern coaches are leaving no stone unturned in their effort to finish off their 2020 recruiting class. Even if those stones happen to be committed to another schools.

The Wildcats last week offered three-star defensive tackle Jordan Butler. They reached out to him just two weeks ago to gauge his interest and once he expressed a desire to explore the school further and visit, a scholarship offer quickly followed.

We caught up with the the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder from IMG Academy to see where the Wildcats stand.

