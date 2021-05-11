 WildcatReport - Cats hire Talor Battle as assistant coach
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 10:05:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cats hire Talor Battle as assistant coach

Talor Battle
Talor Battle (Northwestern Athletics)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern couldn't beat Talor Battle when he was a player at Penn State. Maybe he can help the Wildcats win as an assistant coach.

Wildcat head coach Chris Collins announced on Monday that Battle was joining his staff as an assistant coach. He is replacing Emanuel Dildy, who left last month to take a job on new coach Porter Moser's staff at Oklahoma.

Battle is Penn State's all-time leading scorer and one of the best players to ever wear navy-and-white. He spent last season as an assistant to the head coach for his alma mater.

Battle is also the older brother of Northwestern point guard Boo Buie.

Northwestern fans will remember Battle as a nemesis when he played at Penn State from 2007-08 to 2010-11. The Wildcats went 0-6 against the Nittany Lions when he was on the roster, and he was often the reason why.

A prolific 6-foot guard, Battle scored a program-record 2,213 points in his career in Happy Valley. He led the Lions in scoring in all four of his seasons and was twice named first-team All-Big Ten. He also got an honorable mention All-America nod from the Associated Press in 2010-11, when he averaged 20.2 points per game.

Battle averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game over his career. He left Penn State with the records for scoring, starts (131) and minutes played (4,799, also the Big Ten mark).

After graduating from Penn State with a degree in recreation, park, and tourism management, Battle embarked on a eight-year professional career overseas. He played for teams in France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Israel, Hungary and Slovenia.

Battle was hired as an assistant coach last fall by former Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers, who resigned in November. Battle coached under interim head man Jim Ferry, who was let go at the end of the season.

New PSU coach Micah Shrewsberry hired Battle just last month to be an assistant to the head coach, a non-coaching staff position. But Battle decided to take a coaching position at NU instead.


Our take: Adding Battle is a coup for Collins and the Wildcat program. Battle has name recognition and just ended his professional career in 2018, so he has instant credibility with players and potential recruits. He also knows the Big Ten after four years as a player and one as an assistant.

Battle is replacing Dildy, who was probably Northwestern's best recruiter. While he doesn't have much of a track record in that capacity, his credentials alone should open some doors, especially in the East (he is an Albany, N.Y. native).

Battle will have to walk a fine line coaching Buie, his little brother. But Battle is more than just a family member: he also had a game similar to Buie's. He should be able to help the talented junior point guard further develop his skills after an up-and-down sophomore campaign in 2020-21.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIE5vcnRod2VzdGVybiwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9CYXR0bGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoX0JhdHRsZTwvYT4g8J+YvPCfj4A8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7AgOiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbUdDbXVwTEhtYiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L21HQ211cExIbWI8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvQ2F0cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvQ2F0czwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvUG91bmRUaGVSb2NrP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUG91bmRUaGVSb2NrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28veHQwZldxYzZyRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3h0MGZXcWM2ckQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm9ydGh3ZXN0ZXJuIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBOVU1l bnNCYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OVU1lbnNC YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MTgzOTA0MjU4NTczNTE3NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRod2VzdGVybi5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvY2F0cy1oaXJlLXRhbG9yLWJhdHRsZS1hcy1hc3Npc3Rh bnQtY29hY2giCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm9ydGh3ZXN0ZXJuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGY2F0cy1oaXJlLXRhbG9yLWJhdHRsZS1hcy1hc3Npc3RhbnQtY29hY2gm YzU9MjAyMjczMzEyNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=